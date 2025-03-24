Vickers introduced

"Women's basketball in this league (SEC) is the best," Cohen said. "We want to make every one of our sports better every single year...We do feel like, at this point in time, we made the best decision possible for Auburn University."

Vickers started his coaching career in 2008 as an assistant head coach for the Norfolk State men's basketball team. He was promoted to associate head coach of the men's team in 2013, and in the middle of the 2015-2016 season, was named as the interim head coach of the women's team.

The interim tag was removed following the season, and Vickers had nine full seasons as head coach of the Spartans. In those nine full seasons, he posted an overall record of 174-91, with a record of 83-18 over the last three seasons.

"Auburn is an amazing place," Vickers said. "The facilities, people, quality basketball, the best league in the country. It's a lot of spot as far as why Auburn. Why Larry Vickers? When you talk about the transition and as people being to do their research, they started watching the way we play basketball. I want to play in that system. I want to play that style. It's beneficial to the ones that want to play internationally and in the [WNBA]. It's gonna be the same style and system that they run at the next level."

Norfolk State went 30-5 this past season and was a 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament, losing 82-69 in the first round to 4-seed Maryland.