In an exhibition game where the young and experienced members of Auburn’s roster were given a chance to play more minutes than they likely will moving forward, it was the Tigers’ seniors who led the way.

J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty and Danjel Purifoy combined for 48 points in Auburn’s 97-53 victory in Auburn Arena on Friday night. The senior trio shot 16-for-26 from the floor — including a 9-for-17 mark from 3-point range.

McCormick led all scorers with 20. Doughty and Purifoy each had 14.