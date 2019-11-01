Veteran scoring paces Auburn in exhibition win over Eckerd
In an exhibition game where the young and experienced members of Auburn’s roster were given a chance to play more minutes than they likely will moving forward, it was the Tigers’ seniors who led the way.
J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty and Danjel Purifoy combined for 48 points in Auburn’s 97-53 victory in Auburn Arena on Friday night. The senior trio shot 16-for-26 from the floor — including a 9-for-17 mark from 3-point range.
McCormick led all scorers with 20. Doughty and Purifoy each had 14.
Senior big men Austin Wiley and Anfernee McLemore added 10 and 13 points, respectively. Wiley turned in a double-double, corralling 10 boards in 18 minutes played, and the 6-foot-11 center blocked three shots on that end, as well.
Freshman starting forward Isaac Okoro was the only Auburn newcomer to make a dent in the scoring column until wing Devan Cambridge buried a corner triple 17 minutes and 10 seconds into the exhibition.
Cambridge, who played 16 minutes after being ruled out three-to-four weeks on Oct. 17, was the most productive first-year player, at least on the offensive end, with 11 points, including a handful of high-flying dunks.
As Bruce Pearl promised this week, Auburn played a 12-man rotation. The subs, in order of appearance off the bench, were: McLemore, Jamal Johnson, Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, Cambridge, Babatunde Akingbola and Tyrell Jones. Walk-on Preston Cook checked in with under a minute remaining.
