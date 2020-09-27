AuburnSports - Veteran performance for sophomore QB

“Just being a veteran. Just the confidence and being a leader,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn of Nix’s performance in Saturday’s 29-13 win over Kentucky. “You know, there's no doubt, there's no wondering — he knows what he wants. He's one of our leaders.”

No, Nix looked a lot like last year’s SEC Freshman of the Year, but with a little extra juice.

He didn’t look like a quarterback that was playing in front of four new starting offensive lineman.

AUBURN | Bo Nix didn’t look like a quarterback starting for the first time in a new offense, one that couldn’t be fully installed until last month.

Nix completed 16 of 27 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He extended his Auburn record of pass attempts without an interception to 218. He also led the team in rushing with 34 yards on five carries, and perfectly executed two pooch punts, one downed at the 7-yard line and the other at the 2.

“Yea, that goes straight to our coaches,” Nix said. “Coach (Chad) Morris did a great job of getting us in the right positions, right plays and right formations. And just preparation for the game, we didn’t do a whole lot of crazy stuff. We just did a few things that he thought would be successful and we came out there and were productive with it.”

Nix did most of his damage in the second half, throwing for 143 yards and all three of his touchdowns. The first two went to Seth Williams for 11 and four yards, and the third was a 21-yard strike to Eli Stove.

“I think he made some outstanding throws,” Malzahn said. “One that he threw down there on third down and goal from the 11 or 12, he was off his back foot and he put it only where it could be and Seth went up and made an unbelievable play. The out-and-up to Eli Stove was a perfect throw.

“And the thing about the offense, they've been with coach Morris really for six weeks. We didn't go through spring. For them to go out there against a very good defense, and you're talking about a defense that had most of their guys back and they were one of the best in the country last year in pass defense.”

Williams caught six passes for 112 yards, the fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career along with his 14th and 15th career touchdowns. The way Williams sees it, this is just the start of big things to come with Nix and the new offense.

“Yeah, I think Bo, he really likes this offense. I think we've got a lot of things to come with it,” he said.

No. 8 Auburn returns to action next Saturday at No. 4 Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.