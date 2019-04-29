Kevin Steele looks back on the Tigers' 2019 spring drills with fondness.

Auburn's defensive coordinator, now entering his fourth year on the Plains, said his group made a lot of progress from its first day to A-Day. That's not a set-up for coaching commendations; Steele said defensive leaders made their presence known and felt throughout the 15 practices.

"The expectations on our guys, for everyone to play to our standard, was pressed every day by the guys in the locker room. And it was very evident," said Steele, who spoke to the Emerald Coast Auburn Club in Niceville, Fla., Monday night. "We had a productive spring because of it. Leadership is a big, big deal. Us coaches have a role, but everything works better when you have guys inside the locker room keeping things on track — from the inside."

Most of Auburn's best defensive players also are its most seasoned performers, which Steele hopes will buoy defensive chemistry this fall. Tackle Derrick Brown, end Marlon Davidson, safeties Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas along with cornerback Javaris Davis combine to make the Tigers among the Southeastern Conference's most experienced lineups.

Still, it's not all about experience.

Steele said cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who switched from wideout to cornerback last spring, has emerged as one of the most talented players he's ever coached. Steele landed his first college job in 1982 and spent four seasons in the NFL.

"He’s got the whole package — the athleticism, the temperament and the work ethic. You don’t come across guys like that very often," Steele said. "All he really needed was repetition. His was trial by fire; he had to out there and do it in the season. This spring, he knows the defense and he’s been through it. You could tell that all spring."

OTHER NEWS OF NOTE:

• Steele said safeties Jordyn Peters (foot) and Smoke Monday (shoulder), who missed spring drills due to injury, were missed. Still, their absences yielded more opportunities for players who needed them. "(Jamien) Sherwood got a lot more repetitions with Daniel and Dinson — and it wasn’t split. (Christian) Tutt needed more reps because he’s young. Good player, but young. Those guys got a lot of good work."

• Javaris Davis worked almost exclusively at cornerback after working at nickel and star last season. "He’s got tons of time on task at (corner)," Steele said. "He did get some star work, but we really tried to load up Tutt there as much as possible. Roger (McCreary) stepped up and was very mature and very productive, but it was good for Javaris to play corner every day and get back into a rhythm there."

• Auburn still is searching for a full-time replacement for departed senior Dontavius Russell at tackle. One candidate (Daquan Newkirk) missed all of spring due to injury whike another candidate, sophomore Coynis MIller Jr., was hampered serially by shoulder discomfort. "We hate that Newkirk missed spring practice again," Steele said. "He’ll be back and ready to go, but we were hoping he’d get those reps. Coynis has shown that he’s got the ability."