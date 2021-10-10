Veteran leaders set to help Auburn rebound

"I don't think it's going to be hard to bounce back," Brahms said. "I think we've got the right character on this team. We've got the right leaders."

Yes, it will hurt after getting whipped by your rival for the fifth straight time, but as the old saying goes, you can't turn one loss into two or three. Nick Brahms and Chandler Wooten, two veteran leaders, are confident that Auburn's focus will be strictly on the future.

AUBURN | There's no time to sulk or ponder what went wrong against Georgia. Not with an early kickoff at Arkansas coming up for Auburn, and not with difficult but winnable games coming up afterward.

What looked like a for-sure victory against the Razorbacks during the preseason has turned into a significant test as Sam Pittman's team, outside of a 37-0 loss to Georgia, have looked impressive, taking down both Texas and Texas A&M while coming up just short against Ole Miss after missing a two-point conversion. It's not the same Hogs of the past five or six years, and the chance to rebound against a ranked team on the road should immediately grab Auburn's attention. But it starts with those veterans to set the mood.

"Everybody who considers themselves a leader has to show up this week," Wooten said. "We'll show up tomorrow pretty mad, pretty upset, we'll watch this film, learn from it, grow from it, then come Monday, we'll flush it and move on."

Saying all the right things and doing them is entirely different, so ignoring all the negative off-field chatter and, much like Bryan Harsin likes to preach, taking a "1-0 mentality" into each day and then onto the field at Razorback Stadium is crucial. It will serve as the difference between still having a shot at a successful season or just another middle-of-the-pack unforgettable campaign.

"We have to do the work, and if we don't, we lose games," Brahms said. "That's really our mindset going into every week."