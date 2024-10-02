AUBURN | In his first four seasons, Zykeivous Walker totaled 5.5 tackles-for-loss. In his first five games this season, he’s already got two. It’s been a bit of a breakout fall for the Auburn veteran, who is finally healthy and thriving as a key backup at defensive end. “I’m just coming in every week, working hard and just doing my 1/11th and being accountable and doing what I need to do,” said Walker.

Walker teams up with Champ Anthony for a tackle against New Mexico. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

While a handful of true freshman are already making an impact on defense this fall, Walker is an example of a player that’s had to pay his dues and overcome adversity before earning consistent playing time. “Everybody’s journey to success is different,” said Walker. “Just keep on putting the work in and just stay positive and know that at the end of the day your time will come.” In addition to overcoming a string of injuries, Walker credits first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin for putting him in position to make plays. “Oh, I love it. Durkin probably has the best defensive scheme I’ve played with since I’ve been in college. He does a lot for the defense, has us moving around,” said Walker.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL194R1VWaXBYM3A0P3NpPTNsSC1oX2hONTY0VWlDV2c/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==