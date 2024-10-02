Veteran DL becoming key contributor
AUBURN | In his first four seasons, Zykeivous Walker totaled 5.5 tackles-for-loss. In his first five games this season, he’s already got two.
It’s been a bit of a breakout fall for the Auburn veteran, who is finally healthy and thriving as a key backup at defensive end.
“I’m just coming in every week, working hard and just doing my 1/11th and being accountable and doing what I need to do,” said Walker.
While a handful of true freshman are already making an impact on defense this fall, Walker is an example of a player that’s had to pay his dues and overcome adversity before earning consistent playing time.
“Everybody’s journey to success is different,” said Walker. “Just keep on putting the work in and just stay positive and know that at the end of the day your time will come.”
In addition to overcoming a string of injuries, Walker credits first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin for putting him in position to make plays.
“Oh, I love it. Durkin probably has the best defensive scheme I’ve played with since I’ve been in college. He does a lot for the defense, has us moving around,” said Walker.
Walker, who is from Ellaville, Ga., is 0-4 against Georgia since enrolling at Auburn. He’ll have a chance to change that this Saturday. The 5th-ranked Bulldogs are coming off a 41-34 loss at Alabama.
“At the end of the day, they sweat like we do. They put on their pads like we do,” said Walker. “We’ve just got to go out there and compete. At the end of the day, it’s just a name on that jersey.
"We’ve just got to go out there and just do our thing and just have confidence and be positive and count on the man on your left and the man on your right.”
Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.