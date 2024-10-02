PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Veteran DL becoming key contributor

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | In his first four seasons, Zykeivous Walker totaled 5.5 tackles-for-loss. In his first five games this season, he’s already got two.

It’s been a bit of a breakout fall for the Auburn veteran, who is finally healthy and thriving as a key backup at defensive end.

“I’m just coming in every week, working hard and just doing my 1/11th and being accountable and doing what I need to do,” said Walker.

Walker teams up with Champ Anthony for a tackle against New Mexico.
Walker teams up with Champ Anthony for a tackle against New Mexico. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)
While a handful of true freshman are already making an impact on defense this fall, Walker is an example of a player that’s had to pay his dues and overcome adversity before earning consistent playing time.

“Everybody’s journey to success is different,” said Walker. “Just keep on putting the work in and just stay positive and know that at the end of the day your time will come.”

In addition to overcoming a string of injuries, Walker credits first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin for putting him in position to make plays.

“Oh, I love it. Durkin probably has the best defensive scheme I’ve played with since I’ve been in college. He does a lot for the defense, has us moving around,” said Walker.

Walker, who is from Ellaville, Ga., is 0-4 against Georgia since enrolling at Auburn. He’ll have a chance to change that this Saturday. The 5th-ranked Bulldogs are coming off a 41-34 loss at Alabama.

“At the end of the day, they sweat like we do. They put on their pads like we do,” said Walker. “We’ve just got to go out there and compete. At the end of the day, it’s just a name on that jersey.

"We’ve just got to go out there and just do our thing and just have confidence and be positive and count on the man on your left and the man on your right.”

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

