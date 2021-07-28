Versatile ATH Carter loves 'vibe' of Auburn staff

AUBURN | There's already a major fight going on between high-level programs looking to get the signature of Lewis Carter with the 2023 athlete holding 26 offers including Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU. If the Tampa native chooses Auburn, there possibly could be a big scrum in the Tigers locker room. Oh, it has nothing to do with playing time or a beef with another player. It would be a battle between two coaches: Cadillac Williams and Jeff Schmedding. “He [Cadillac] wants me on the offensive side of the ball,” Carter said with a laugh during Big Cat Weekend. “It was great. He gets mad when I talk to the defensive coach because he wants me running the ball for him.”

If Williams wants you in his backfield, you must have talent. The Tigers are known to produce high-quality backs including Cadillac himself and currently have Tank Bigsby and incoming four-star Jarquez Hunter along with Shaun Shivers this season and received a commitment from four-star Damari Alston for the 2022 class just this past weekend. The point is, even if Bigsby goes pro following next season, the Tigers' backfield will be crowded. Carter is still fairly green at the position, seeing just six total carries as a sophomore in 2020 after a freshman season in which he rushed for 528 yards and five touchdowns on 46 carries. He also has experience returning kicks, so the coaches in the program that he decides on will have plenty of options with him. It's at linebacker where the 6-foot, 200-pound Carter shined for Tampa Catholic High School this past season. A hard-hitting player that flies around at intense speed, Carter was a tackling machine as a sophomore, recording 80 total stops including eight tackles for a loss in 10 games. Fighting for him will also be defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who Carter got to know during his first visit to the Plains on Sunday. The energy that Mason and the rest of the new coaching staff showed during the recruiting event.