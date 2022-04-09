Vandy clobbers Auburn to even series

Vandy wasn’t close to being done, scoring five more runs to plate a total of nine in the inning on eight hits including three consecutive RBI doubles off reliever Carson Swilling.

The 12th-ranked Commodores opened the fourth with five consecutive hits off AU starter Trace Bright including two home runs to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead.

AUBURN | Any chance Auburn had of winning the series against Vanderbilt Saturday ended on 11 pitches in the fourth inning.

The 25th-ranked Tigers fell 19-4 at Plainsman Park setting up a rubber game Sunday afternoon.

“I just think as good as we pitched the game with three guys last night, it was a 180 on the other side,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Trace gave us three scoreless innings but then in the fourth — we kind of talked about, ‘Hey, this stuff is not always going to go perfect but when it doesn’t can you limit damage and keep moving through it,’ and when it started happening for Trace -- had the solo home run that tied it 1-1, the next eight or 10 pitches were not competitive.

"So there’s a starter that needs some help and you go to the bullpen and it just gets worse and worse and worse.”

Bright (2-3) took the loss allowing six runs on six hits in 3.1 innings. Swilling allowed three runs in 0.2 innings, Chase Isbell three runs in 1.0 inning and Cade Granzow one run in 1.2 innings.

Tommy Sheehan gave up two runs in 1.1 innings and Tyler Drabick four in 1.0 as Vandy finished the game with two three-run home runs in the ninth.

Auburn’s runs came on a solo home run by Sonny DiChiara in the first, a two-run home run by Nate LaRue in the fourth and a wild pitch that allowed Cole Foster to score from third base in the eighth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.