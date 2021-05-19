Vanderbilt DB transfer commits to Auburn

“Auburn is a great school in a great city with a great college atmosphere,” Kaufman said. “It feels great knowing that I’m going there to continue playing in the SEC and to play for (defensive coordinator) Coach (Derek) Mason.”

Kaufman chose Auburn over Texas and Florida State, among others. One reason why is Mason, Kaufman’s former head coach at Vanderbilt.

“My relationship with Coach Mason has always been great and it still is,” Kaufman said. “We have a great relationship. He knows my family well. I know him and his family well. I love playing for him. He’s just a great guy. I love him and know that he’s going to prepare me for the next level.”

Mason isn’t the only reason Kaufman chose Auburn.

“I like the whole staff,” Kaufman said. “Coach (Zac) Etheridge, I’ve known him since he was at Houston and recruited me out of high school. He’s a cool dude, real down to earth and keeps it real.”