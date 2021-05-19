Vanderbilt DB transfer commits to Auburn
Former 4-star safety Donovan Kaufman has committed to Auburn.
Kaufman, a transfer from Vanderbilt, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.
“Auburn is a great school in a great city with a great college atmosphere,” Kaufman said. “It feels great knowing that I’m going there to continue playing in the SEC and to play for (defensive coordinator) Coach (Derek) Mason.”
Kaufman chose Auburn over Texas and Florida State, among others. One reason why is Mason, Kaufman’s former head coach at Vanderbilt.
“My relationship with Coach Mason has always been great and it still is,” Kaufman said. “We have a great relationship. He knows my family well. I know him and his family well. I love playing for him. He’s just a great guy. I love him and know that he’s going to prepare me for the next level.”
Mason isn’t the only reason Kaufman chose Auburn.
“I like the whole staff,” Kaufman said. “Coach (Zac) Etheridge, I’ve known him since he was at Houston and recruited me out of high school. He’s a cool dude, real down to earth and keeps it real.”
Kaufman totaled 15 tackles and averaged more than 27 yards per kick returns in two games last season before being sidelined with myocarditis.
Kaufman plans to transfer to Auburn this summer, most likely in late May or early June, with four years of eligibility.
“They are recruiting me to play nickel and safety,” Kaufman said. “I’m ready to compete and win a natty at Auburn.”
Out of Metairie High School in Rummel, La., Rivals ranked Kaufman, who is 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, the No. 11 safety in the 2020 class, No. 9 overall recruit in Louisiana and No. 186 in the Rivals250.