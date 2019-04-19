USC transfer wide receiver visiting Auburn
A transfer wide receiver from USC is visiting Auburn this weekend.
Velus Jones Jr., who signed with USC out of Saraland (Ala.) in 2016, arrived in Auburn Friday night and will stay until Sunday, Jones told AuburnSports.com.
Jones’ father and cousin are joining him in Auburn on the official visit.
Jones is coming off a redshirt sophomore season in which he had 24 receptions for 266 yards (11.1 avg.) and a touchdown. He also had six carries for 13 yards and a score and returned 21 kickoffs for 483 yards (23.0 avg.).
Jones has two years of eligibility remaining.
Rivals.com ranked Jones a four-star recruit, the No. 12 player in Alabama and No. 63 wide receiver in the 2016 class.