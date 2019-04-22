“It went really well,” Jones said. “It felt really good to be back in the state of Alabama with my dad and cousin being with me. We loved the visit. We loved Auburn. I really felt like I fit in and I liked the family feel I got from the players. I had real good talks with the coaches.”

Jones, a former four-star recruit from Saraland, Ala., was in Auburn Easter weekend for an official visit. His father and cousin joined him.

AUBURN | USC transfer wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is looking for a new home and believes he’s close to finding it.

That includes Gus Malzahn and receivers coach Kodi Burns.



“Meeting (Malzahn) was amazing,” Jones said. “He’s a great coach. I’ve been looking up to him since I was in middle school. It was amazing to get to meet him in person. I talked to him about the plans they have for me.

“I also talked a lot with Coach Burns. He’s a straight-up guy. He told me what he expects and also that the best player plays. I feel like with my skills that I would have a good shot to come in and play at Auburn.”

Jones is seriously considering it. He’d like to get closer to home.

“Auburn is really high up there for me,” Jones said. “Auburn feels like a place that I can call home.”

Jones also has visited Tennessee and Western Kentucky. He doesn’t have any other visits scheduled at this time.

“I don’t know if I’ll take any other visits,” he said.

Jones is scheduled to finish classes at USC in May. He will be a redshirt junior in the fall with two years of eligibility. Jones expects to be eligible immediately after transferring.

“I won’t have to sit out,” Jones said. “I’ve applied for a hardship waiver because of family issues and I fully expect it to be granted.”

As for a decision on where he will finish his college career, Jones said it could be made soon.

“My decision could come anytime, but most likely in early May,” Jones said. “It just depends on how I feel. I want to talk to my family, pray on it and talk to God and let Him show me the way. This round is really important for me. I know that if I get this right I could set me and my family up for the rest of our lives.”

Last season as a sophomore, Jones had 24 receptions for 266 yards (11.1 avg.) and a touchdown. He also had six carries for 13 yards and a score and returned 21 kickoffs for 483 yards (23.0 avg.).

Rivals.com ranked Jones a four-star recruit, the No. 12 player in Alabama and No. 63 wide receiver in the 2016 class.