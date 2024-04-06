"I loved everything about it, honestly," Gibson said. "Ever since I touched down in Auburn I loved everything about it, honestly."

Regardless, he stayed true to his plan to visit Auburn for the Tigers spring game. It was a nice multi-day trip for the Warner Robins, Ga., native, who arrived in town Friday.

It was less than two weeks ago that Isaiah Gibson committed to USC.

There were several things that Gibson did while on campus. He met with coaches, sat in player meetings and took in the A-Day game where the offense took down the defense.

"Just the overall environment in Auburn, I feel like it’s good energy everywhere," Gibson said. "The players, they had good energy early in the morning. Early in the morning, the team meeting good energy, it was all-around a good feel for Auburn for sure."

One of the coaches he met with was head coach Hugh Freeze.

"I like talking to Coach Freeze for sure," Gibson said. "I like how he’s apart from football. The things that he says is not all about football, it’s a big part for me for sure."

Another coach he spoke with was his position coach, Josh Aldridge.

"I talk to Coach Aldridge about every two days, we talk a lot," Gibson said. "He’s a very good family coach. We don’t have to just talk about football, we can talk about family, how his family is doing."

While watching the spring game, Cam Coleman was someone that stuck out to Gibson, of course, but so did sophomore defensive end Keldric Faulk.

"I’ve seen him before the game, he was telling another player to go harder," Gibson said. "I want that from a teammate for sure. He’s also coming in, he’s gonna be a little bit older than me, so I feel like I could have him as a mentor for sure."

Gibson is committed to USC, but still is exploring options. As for where Auburn stands, it falls into place with the other SEC programs still recruiting him.

"I would say honestly, I could see myself at any SEC, so I would say it’s still at the top," Gibson said. "I see all SEC’s at the top, because SEC is basically the underdog to being in the NFL, so I would say all of those would be at the top for sure."