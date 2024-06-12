AUBURN | Isaiah Gibson committed to USC in March. Auburn is among a whole host of schools trying to convince the 4-star defensive end from Warner Robins, Ga., to change his mind. Gibson, 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, officially visited the Tigers this week.

Gibson is still being pursued by a number of top schools. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“I would say Auburn is in top of schools,” said Gibson. “A lot of schools try to get me to flip. I don’t plan to flip no time soon, any of that. If I where to flip, Auburn would be a top school.” Gibson has also officially visited Georgia and South Carolina, and plans additional trips to Tennessee June 14, Ohio State June 18 and Oklahoma June 21. He’s also considering Texas, Florida State and Florida. He wants to have a final decision in the next several months. “I want to be done before the season or a time during the season,” said Gibson. And he might have one more trip to Auburn this summer for Big Cat on July 27. “We talked about it,” he said. “They’re having a big pool party for Big Cat. So I might be back here.”