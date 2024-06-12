USC commit ‘loved everything about Auburn’
AUBURN | Isaiah Gibson committed to USC in March.
Auburn is among a whole host of schools trying to convince the 4-star defensive end from Warner Robins, Ga., to change his mind.
Gibson, 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, officially visited the Tigers this week.
“I would say Auburn is in top of schools,” said Gibson. “A lot of schools try to get me to flip. I don’t plan to flip no time soon, any of that. If I where to flip, Auburn would be a top school.”
Gibson has also officially visited Georgia and South Carolina, and plans additional trips to Tennessee June 14, Ohio State June 18 and Oklahoma June 21. He’s also considering Texas, Florida State and Florida.
He wants to have a final decision in the next several months.
“I want to be done before the season or a time during the season,” said Gibson.
And he might have one more trip to Auburn this summer for Big Cat on July 27.
“We talked about it,” he said. “They’re having a big pool party for Big Cat. So I might be back here.”
Gibson gave high marks to his Auburn visit, which he was joined on by his mother, aunt and two cousins.
“It went great. I loved everything about Auburn,” he said. “The culture, the environment and the food also. The food is very good here. Just like the environment, the feeling, the coaches. It’s an all-around good feeling whenever you’re in Auburn.”
Gibson said one of the highlights was meeting with AU coach Hugh Freeze, and spending time with buck linebacker coach Josh Aldridge, who Gibson has known since Aldridge was with Freeze at Liberty a couple of years ago.
“I feel like Coach Freeze is an amazing coach. I love the way he coaches and lets his players be themselves. He will never treat a player wrong from what I can see,” said Gibson.
“Me and Coach Aldridge are real tight. We talk almost every other day. We have a good relationship. He comes to the school a lot. So we’ve just always hd that relationship.”
Rivals ranks Gibson the nation’s No. 8 strongside defensive end and No. 151 overall prospect.