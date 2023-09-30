AUBURN | In the end, it was too much Carson Beck and Brock Bowers for Auburn to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Beck connected with Bowers on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 2:52 left in the game to give No. 1 Georgia a 27-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers drove the ball to midfield but Payton Thorne threw an interception on 4th and 9 to seal the Bulldogs’ 10th win in the last 11 meetings.

Hunter dives in for a touchdown. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Beck finished 23 of 33 for 313 yards with one touchdown and one interception while Bowers, UGA’s All-American tight end, had eight receptions for 157 yards. UGA was 8 of 13 on third downs. Trailing 20-17, AU engineered a 51-yard drive as Alex McPherson made a 42-yard field goal to tie the game at 20-all with 6:21 left. Georgia responded with the 75-yard game-winning drive as Beck and Bowers combined for 56 of the yards. Thorne was 10 of 19 for 82 yards with one interception, and had 92 yards on 12 carries. AU scored 14 points off two UGA turnovers. Marcus Harris forced a fumble and Jalen McLeod recovered it at the UGA 32-yard line on the first play of the second half. Three plays later, Robby Ashford carried it in for a 9-yard TD and a 17-10 AU lead. Georgia tied it 17-all at the end of the third quarter with a 98-yard drive capped by a 13-yard TD run by Daijun Edwards and then took a 20-17 lead on a 38-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring.