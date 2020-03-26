Updated recruiting areas for Auburn coaches
Auburn has had several personnel changes since the end of the 2019 season.
There are two new offensive coaches, a new defensive assistant and a new recruiting coordinator has been named.
And with those changes come new recruiting areas.
Here’s an updated look at the recruiting areas for Auburn’s assistants.
Offensive coordinator Chad Morris
Florida: South of Orlando to Cape Coral/Ft. Myers.
Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell
Southeast Alabama.
North-central Florida: South of Jacksonville to north of Orlando.
Southeast Georgia.
Tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Larry Porter
South Florida: Collier, Monroe and Dade counties.
Georgia: East Atlanta, including Dekalb County.
West Tennessee.
Wide receivers coach/co-offensive coordinator Kodi Burns
East-central Alabama: From Randolph County south to Russell County.
Florida: Orlando and surrounding areas.
West-central Georgia.
Running backs coach Carnell Williams
Northeast Alabama: Gadsden, Anniston.
West Florida: From Lake City south to St. Petersburg.
South Georgia, including Lowndes and Colquitt counties.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Southwest Alabama, including Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Florida: Western Panhandle from Escambia County to Gulf County.
East-central Georgia, including Chatham County (Savannah).
Eastern half of South Carolina.
Defensive line coach/associate head coach Rodney Garner
West-central Alabama: Birmingham, Tuscaloosa to Mississippi.
West-central Georgia: Carrollton, Newnan, LaGrange.
Bucks/OLB coach Al Pogue
Florida: Eastern Panhandle from Calhoun County to Alachua County.
Alabama: Montgomery and Elmore counties and everything west to Mississippi.
Georgia: Southwest Atlanta, including Clayton County, Bibb and Baldwin counties.
Linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator Travis Williams
North Alabama: Florence, Decatur, Huntsville.
North Florida: Nassau and Duval counties, including the city of Jacksonville.
Northeast Georgia, including Clarke and Gwinnett counties.
Central Tennessee.
Western half of South Carolina.
Defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff
Southeast Florida, from Port St. Lucie to and including Broward County.
Georgia: Northwest Atlanta, including Cobb County and Marietta.
East Tennessee.
