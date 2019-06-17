OMAHA | Maybe the best cure is to just get back to work.

That was Auburn’s remedy Monday morning just hours after a devastating 5-4 defeat to Mississippi State in its opening game of the College World Series, blowing a 4-1 ninth-inning lead.



The Tigers held a full practice at Creighton University beginning at 10 a.m. CT.



“Seems like the right thing to do,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “You know, we gave our guys some time. I met with them for 30 seconds in the locker room last night, just reiterated some things about who we are and how we respond. We would get up early and get back out here on the baseball field and be together, talk about what we learned and start preparing for tomorrow and turn the page.



“That’s basically the plan. That’s what we’ll execute this morning to get ready to play a game. Every time we’ve had a tough loss or a setback or experienced any adversity, this ball club has responded in a very good way, and I anticipate and hope that’s the case again.”



Not surprisingly, it was a bit of a slow start for the players, which were less than 12 hours removed from a horrific ninth inning that saw them allow four runs, two earned, on four hits, two walks and a costly throwing error.



“You get college students, man, you get them at 11 or 12 at night and they’re wide open. Sometimes getting them up and getting them out of bed, it takes a minute. So a little quiet,” said Thompson of his players at the start of practice. “But at the same time, I’m looking forward to practice here to just try and get back into a rhythm. We have some guys playing really hard, and I think getting up and moving the bodies and stretching and throwing and taking another round of batting practice, I think we’ll get our day going.”



Auburn will face Louisville in an elimination game Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

