UMass graduate transfer Jack Driscoll will announce his new home on Wednesday, and he’s narrowed his options to three schools.



Driscoll, a first-team All-Independent offensive tackle, will transfer to Auburn, USC or UCLA.

“It will come down to one of those three schools,” Driscoll said. “I feel like all three of the schools would be a good fit.”

Driscoll has done his research and taken an official visit to each of the schools. He has plenty of reasons for having the three as his finalists.

“Chip Kelly is a great coach and UCLA is a great academic school,” Driscoll said. “It’s a school that I was interested in from the get-go. Same thing with USC. Coach (Clay) Helton is a great coach and USC is one of the more storied programs in the country.”

Driscoll’s reasons for having Auburn a finalist was gained during a visit April 20-22.

“My parents came with me and it was awesome,” Driscoll said. “I love the guys on the team. I love the coaches. The school is incredible. It was a really good time.”

Driscoll’s host on the visit was starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Driscoll also met and spent time with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.

“I spent a lot of time with all three of the coaches,” Driscoll said. “They made me feel welcomed and needed, and having Jarrett as my host was really cool.”

Driscoll now will focus on making his decision. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will be eligible immediately.

“By Wednesday I would like to alert all of the coaches,” Driscoll said. “There is a lot of paperwork that needs to be filled out, and the sooner I can get all of it done the sooner I can start finding a place to live and all of that good stuff.”

Driscoll, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, graduates from UMass on May 10 and plans to move to his new home soon after.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Driscoll started all 12 games at right tackle. He played left guard and left tackle as a freshman in 2016.