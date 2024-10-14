UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit

"Really just to reassure my commitment to Auburn and I think that’s what it did," Winters said on why he visited. "Definitely the effort on the defensive side of the ball. Watching Kaleb (Harris) and Demarcus, all those guys ball out. Guys like Keldric (Faulk), just watching that, that’s inspiring and reassuring my commitment."

However, that hasn't stopped Kirby Smart and Georgia from continuing its pursuit of the Rivals100 safety. Georgia got him back on campus last weekend when the Bulldogs hosted Auburn. If anything, the visit actually benefitted Auburn.

In mid-June, he announced that the Tigers had won him over and he committed to Auburn.

OPELIKA, Ala. — It was either Auburn or Georgia for Eric Winters .

Prior to his early arrival to the Plains, Winters is in the midst of his senior season with Enterprise. The Wildcats faced a tough road test Friday, traveling to Opelika and losing the game 30-13. Much like the SEC, Alabama 7A football is a challenge every week according to Winters.

"This is a tough region, you can’t take weeks off," Winters said. "Week in and week out, you’re playing the best teams in the state of Alabama, even in the country, but we couldn’t get it done tonight."

Despite the loss, Winters played both sides of the ball and was the lone spark for the Enterprise offense. He had five carries for 38 yards rushing and four receptions for 66 yards receiving, while adding three tackles on defense.

"I like having the ball in my hands," Winters said.

Auburn safeties coach Charles Kelly was in attendance to watch him and it meant a lot to Winters for Kelly to be on the sideline.

"Them just not letting up and just making me feel like I’m a priority still," Winters said. "Still pretty special to me, which is why I’m still locked in with Auburn."

It's not just the love from the coaching staff, but Winters feels like he can make an immediate impact once on campus.

"They’re just a couple plays away from beating the Georgia’s and the Alabama’s," Winters said. "Last year, they were one play away from beating Alabama. They just need a couple more players and they’ll be good."

Auburn freshmen lead the country in defensive snaps played and seeing that is a big deal for him.

"That’s inspiring, especially watching Demarcus," Winters said. "I’ve been playing with him since I was a freshman, he was in 10th grade. We basically played together for 3-4 years. Watching him do it on the big stage, it’s inspiring."