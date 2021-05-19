UGA transfer guard, former 4-star commits to Auburn

Georgia transfer guard KD Johnson is transferring to Auburn. Johnson, one of the few bright spots on Georgia’s roster last season, announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram. "It feels great to be going to Auburn," Johnson said. "I’m glad to finally be part of the Auburn family. The fans at Auburn are unbelievable. The school is great and close to home, and everyone makes it feel at home. I love it."

KD Johnson, a former 4-star recruit, is the fourth guard to transfer to Auburn this offseason. (Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics)

Johnson was heavily recruited by Auburn in the 2020 class out of Southwest Dekalb/Hargrave Military, but signed with Georgia after Auburn signed 5-star point guard Sharife Cooper. "Coming out of high school, Auburn is the school I really wanted to go to, but obviously it didn’t go as planned," Johnson said. "When it came around the second time, me and my family and friends knew it was meant to be." Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan was a big reason Johnson chose Auburn. Flanigan was the primary recruiter for Johnson out of high school and again out of the transfer portal. "Coach Flanigan was one of the first to recruit me in high school," Johnson said. "He was one of the first to offer me. We built a great relationship. We talked a lot. I got to know him and his son (Allen). When I had another chance to be together with him, I couldn't pass it up."

Johnson is the fifth player to transfer to Auburn this offseason and fourth guard. Point guard Zep Jasper (College of Charleston), point guard Wendell Green Jr. (Eastern Kentucky) and combo guard Desi Sills (Arkansas) have signed with Auburn. Center Walker Kessler (North Carolina) also has signed, as has high school All-American and 5-star forward Jabari Smith. "With the players Auburn has coming in, we have a chance to compete for a Final Four and a national championship," Johnson said. "I'm ready to get to work." As a freshman in 2020, Johnson appeared in 16 games for Georgia and shot 38.7% from the 3-point line. He finished the season as Georgia’s second-leading scorer averaging 13.5 points per game. He also was a standout on defense, finishing No. 2 in the SEC in steals per game (1.9). Johnson sat out Georgia’s first 10 games awaiting clearance from the NCAA. Once cleared, he made his college debut against Auburn and scored 21 points, the third-most ever by a Georgia freshman in his college debut. Johnson, who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, has four years of eligibility.