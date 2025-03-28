UGA takes game one

“We did play offense. We got a couple of hits, walked and HBP’s but we didn’t get a big hit," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "They got two big swings to get their four runs.

No. 2 Georgia won 4-1 in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Foley Field.

No. 11 Auburn left eight runners on base in the the first three innings, and it was all downhill after that.

"To our guys’ credit they got a couple of guys on in the ninth and again, one swing away from tying it or getting right back in it. I love the effort. I love the process."

The Tigers, which fall to 20-6 overall and 4-3 in the SEC, stranded 12 bases runners and were just 2 for 13 with runners on base and 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Four UGA pitchers combined to allow four hits and strike out 14 AU batters.

AU starter Sam Dutton (3-2) took the loss allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out seven and hit one batter on 79 pitches.

UGA’s runs came on two-run home runs in second and fourth innings.

Cam Tilly held the Bulldogs to no runs on four hits over the final 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts.

AU’s lone run came on an Ike Irish RBI-double in the ninth.

The series will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday. Game one will be 10 a.m. CT on SECN+ and game two at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.