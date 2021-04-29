AuburnSports - UGA takes game one

The Tigers fall to 17-21 overall and 3-16 in the SEC.

Fernando Gonzalez hit a grand slam off relief pitcher Mason Barnett in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie as Georgia opened the three-game series with a 4-0 win over Auburn Thursday night at Foley Field.

AUBURN | A pitcher’s duel ended as soon as Jack Owen walked off the mound.

“We’re trying to be a little more proactive so we bring in Barnett,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Georgia is a very aggressive swinging team and they’re hard to walk. When Mason came in, we had a strikeout and a walk. They had the bases loaded with one out.

“It was a competitive moment, passing that baton from the starter to the bullpen. Ultimately, the bullpen, we’re just leaving a couple of pitches up.”

Owen was lifted after allowing a walk and a single to start the sixth. Barnett struck out the first batter he faced before walking Corey Collins to load the bases with one out. Gonzalez drove the first pitch he saw from Barnett well over the right field wall.

Owen (1-3) took the loss allowing two runs on four hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out six and walked two. Barnett allowed two runs on two hits and one walk in 1.0 inning.

Will Morrison held UGA to one hit over the final 2.0 innings with one strikeout.

UGA starter Ryan Webb (3-3) earned the win holding Auburn to just one hit in 6.0 innings. He struck out six and didn’t issue a walk. Ben Harris earned the save holding AU to one hit over the final 3.0 innings.

“I tip my hat to Webb. Anybody that watched the game, you just have to,” Thompson said. “He’s got a firm fastball, breaking ball, changeup, and he dropped them in different counts. Was just outstanding. Probably the best SEC outing by an opponent we’ve faced."

Auburn managed just two singles on the night and struck out 10 times.

The series continues Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+ and Saturday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.