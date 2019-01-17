UGA QB commit visiting Auburn this weekend
AUBURN | A quarterback committed to Georgia will be in Auburn this weekend on an official visit, AuburnSports.com has learned.John Rhys Plumlee, a three-star quarterback from Oak Grove in Hattiesbu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news