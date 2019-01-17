Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 10:50:00 -0600') }} football Edit

UGA QB commit visiting Auburn this weekend

Xfjyiplsqrnbmyw3u9s3
Rivals.com
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | A quarterback committed to Georgia will be in Auburn this weekend on an official visit, AuburnSports.com has learned.John Rhys Plumlee, a three-star quarterback from Oak Grove in Hattiesbu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}