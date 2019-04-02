AUBURN | Rivals250 defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse committed to Georgia in December, but continues to visit other schools.

That includes Auburn, which he visited again on Saturday. It was Stackhouse’s second visit to Auburn in as many months.

“It went good,” Stackhouse said. “I got to meet some of the new players and talk to the coaches more. It was a good experience.”

Stackhouse, from Columbia in Decatur, Ga., also got to see Auburn scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, but it wasn’t the defensive line that intrigued him. Quite the opposite.

“I was looking more at the freshman quarterback (Bo Nix) and No. 1 (Joey Gatewood),” Stackhouse said. “I’d heard that (Gatewood) was the closest thing they’d had to Cam Newton, so I wanted to see him more.”