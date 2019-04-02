UGA commit visits Auburn, will return for official visit
AUBURN | Rivals250 defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse committed to Georgia in December, but continues to visit other schools.
That includes Auburn, which he visited again on Saturday. It was Stackhouse’s second visit to Auburn in as many months.
“It went good,” Stackhouse said. “I got to meet some of the new players and talk to the coaches more. It was a good experience.”
Stackhouse, from Columbia in Decatur, Ga., also got to see Auburn scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, but it wasn’t the defensive line that intrigued him. Quite the opposite.
“I was looking more at the freshman quarterback (Bo Nix) and No. 1 (Joey Gatewood),” Stackhouse said. “I’d heard that (Gatewood) was the closest thing they’d had to Cam Newton, so I wanted to see him more.”
Stackhouse kept a close eye on Gatewood.
“He’s good,” Stackhouse said. “He scrambles when he has to and also is a good passer.”
Following the scrimmage, Stackhouse met with area recruiter Larry Porter and defensive line coach Rodney Garner.
“Coach Garner said I could play a huge role on the team,” Stackhouse said. “He also told me what he thought I needed to work on and what I’m already good at. He thinks I would fit perfectly with the team now.”
Stackhouse has developed a strong bond with Garner since the two first met during Stackhouse’s freshman year.
“Coach Garner is a great coach,” Stackhouse said. “His former players are now making millions in the NFL. He said he feels he could make the same impact on me.”
Stackhouse left Auburn Saturday afternoon, but not before declaring he’d be back soon. And the next visit, which will be his third, will be an official visit.
“I’m going to take an official visit here,” Stackhouse said. “I haven’t set the date, but it will probably be in the summer.”