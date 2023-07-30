UGA commit: ‘Surprise coming soon’
AUBURN | It’s been nearly eight months since Jadon Perlotte committed to Georgia.
But the 2025 Rivals100 outside linebacker from Buford (Ga.) High is considering a flip after attending Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend.
“Surprise coming soon,” said Perlotte. “Around August time.”
Perlotte previously visited Auburn for the A-Day game, but it was Saturday’s visit that really made a difference.
“It was great. It was everything I asked for. This is definitely going to be hard to beat,” he said.
“It’s just the environment. I’ve got friends and family that grew up here. Just the people. It’s a loving, family environment.”
Perlotte, 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, pointed to Auburn’s facilities including the new Woltosz Football Performance Center as really standing out during the visit.
“Probably just the new facilities. It’s crazy. I ain’t ever seen anything like this,” he said. “And the love that the coaches showed. They’ve been watching me since my ninth grade year and they’ve just kept being hard after me.”
Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge are recruiting Perlotte for the Tigers. They’ve emphasized his versatility and recruiting him as a defensive athlete.
That’s another plus for the Tigers in his recruitment.
“I want to go to a defense that’s going to use me all over the field like safety, d-end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker where I can help my team in any way,” said Perlotte.
In nine games playing mainly linebacker as a sophomore, Perlotte had 43 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions.