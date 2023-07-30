But the 2025 Rivals100 outside linebacker from Buford (Ga.) High is considering a flip after attending Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend.

AUBURN | It’s been nearly eight months since Jadon Perlotte committed to Georgia.

Perlotte previously visited Auburn for the A-Day game, but it was Saturday’s visit that really made a difference.

“It was great. It was everything I asked for. This is definitely going to be hard to beat,” he said.

“It’s just the environment. I’ve got friends and family that grew up here. Just the people. It’s a loving, family environment.”

Perlotte, 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, pointed to Auburn’s facilities including the new Woltosz Football Performance Center as really standing out during the visit.

“Probably just the new facilities. It’s crazy. I ain’t ever seen anything like this,” he said. “And the love that the coaches showed. They’ve been watching me since my ninth grade year and they’ve just kept being hard after me.”