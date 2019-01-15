“It was my first time here and it was a pretty good experience,” Jones said. “I liked the facilities that they showed me. I like the dorms. The student dorms are right beside the baseball field, so you can watch the baseball game right out of your living room.”

Jones, a Rivals100 recruit from Lithonia, Ga., was in Auburn on Sunday.

AUBURN | Class of 2020 offensive tackle Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia since April, but continues to visit other schools.

Jones was joined on the visit by several family members and friends. The group toured the campus and met with the coaches, including Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.



“We talked to Coach Grimes for about 45 minutes,” Jones said. “We talked about football, life, life after football … all sorts of stuff. We also talked to Coach Malzahn and he’s great.”

Jones said the visit went well enough to warrant a return trip.

“The coaches were great. The staff was great. Everyone was great. They treated me like family,” Jones said. “I’m glad that I visited and I’ll definitely be coming back.”

Jones next will visit Georgia, followed by trips to South Carolina and Tennessee. He remains committed to the Bulldogs, but will continue to listen to other schools.

“The recruiting process is still going,” Jones said. “I’m still getting recruited, taking visits and sightseeing. I have a lot going on.”

Rivals rates Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, as the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 50 overall recruit in the 2020 class.