UConn RB transfer feels 'family vibe' during visit

"The portal does move fast, so I just really got to see how things play out with other schools, but this could possibly be my last visit," Robinson said. "It's definitely a possibility, but if not, Arkansas, Mississippi State, a few other SECs have hit my phone, but we're just going to see how everything plays out."

From the moment Robinson walked in the doors of the Woltosz Football Performance Center, he was amazed.

"It's nothing I'm used to and it just, I felt that family vibe as soon as I walked out through the door and the coaches felt the same way," Robinson said. "That's why they've been trying to get me here a lot. I feel like I can bring a lot of energy to this program. I'm loving it, I can't lie."

Robinson, who fits the frame of the bigger back that Auburn is looking for, rushed for 736 yards and eight touchdowns with UConn this season, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. When he heard from Auburn, he was quick to do his research and set up a visit.

"I did my research and I looked at the situations for them and the other schools that called me and I said, so right now this is like the best situation for me." Robinson said. "Let me go see if it's as real as I think it is and so far it's lived up to the hype."

While it was difficult for Robinson to think of a favorite moment of the visit, one interaction stuck out.

"I'm from Maryland area," Robinson said. "We live five minutes away from where the Redskins play FedEx. I met Jason Campbell. Y'all can only imagine. Yeah, I met Jason Campbell. He knew my name. He compared me to some of the backs he played with. I was turnt. I was like, whoa."