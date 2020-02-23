It’s the first time in program history that Auburn has been swept at home by a non-conference team in a three-game series.

After losing the first two games of the series to UCF, Thompson implored his team to go on the attack Sunday. Instead, it was the Knights that delivered a decisive 12-2 win to finish off the sweep.

“For me, and I know a lot of guys feel the same way, but it's embarrassing,” senior Conor Davis said. “Especially for all the Auburn fans that come out here. I think it's not what we want to show these people, especially all the people who have supported us since the first day coach Thompson came on campus. It shows a lot of disrespect.

“But, at the same time, I know we have talent. I know we have skill. We just got to figure out how to put it all together and go from there.”

Very little went right for the Tigers in the three games, being out-scored 22-6, out-hit 34-21 and striking out a total of 33 times. Auburn batted .143 (8 of 56) with runners on base and .154 (4 of 26) with runners in scoring position.

Auburn’s pitchers finished the weekend with a 6.67 team ERA in three games, 33 strikeouts, eight walks and five wild pitches. UCF has 13 extra-base hits while AU had four.

The 8th-ranked Tigers came into the series 5-0 after out-scoring their opponents 61-8.

“There was a lot of preseason, I don't know if you'd say rankings or hype or whatever, but obviously we're not there,” Davis said. “We have the talent, but we're not playing together as a team. We're not putting stuff together. One guy gets on, we don't do anything. It's just individual success here and there, and we're not playing as a team right now. I think that's our biggest thing is we just have to learn how to put it together as a whole.”