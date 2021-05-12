 AuburnSports - UAB transfer NT Tony Fair commits to Auburn
UAB transfer NT Tony Fair commits to Auburn

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Tony Fair will finish his college career at Auburn.

Fair, a transfer nose tackle from UAB, announced his decision on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“Auburn is a perfect fit for me,” Fair told AuburnSports.com. “Everything they have going on, from the new coaching staff to the guys making me feel at home and wanting me there, it is perfect.”

Tony Fair will report to Auburn before May 29 with one year of eligibility.
Tony Fair will report to Auburn before May 29 with one year of eligibility. (uabsports.com)

Fair chose Auburn over offers from Ole Miss, Purdue, Michigan, Iowa and Indiana, among others. He narrowed his focus to Auburn, Ole Miss and Purdue before choosing Auburn.

A big reason for his decision was first-year defensive line coach Nick Eason.

“I love Coach Eason,” Fair said. “Coach Eason is a huge reason why I chose Auburn. He’s been in the NFL and knows everything it takes to get there. He is ready to train me, prepare me for the next level and be my best self. He wants to bring that dog out of me and destroy people.”

Fair, who is 6-foot-3 and 345 pounds, was a redshirt senior in 2020. He is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible with one year left to play.

“I will be at Auburn before the first meetings, May 29,” Fair said. “I can’t wait. I’m ready to get there, get settled in and get ready to train.”

In 2020, Fair played in all nine games at UAB and finished with 21 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. In 2019, Fair was named honorable mention All-Conference USA after totaling 36 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and two quarterback-pressures.

According to his UAB profile, Fair "was a monster in the run game at nose tackle and helped UAB finish 8th nationally in total defense."

“It is going to feel great to get to an SEC program like Auburn that is known for winning,” Fair said. “I’m ready to help Auburn get back to the mountaintop.”

