AuburnSports - UAB transfer NT Tony Fair commits to Auburn

Tony Fair will finish his college career at Auburn. Fair, a transfer nose tackle from UAB, announced his decision on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Auburn is a perfect fit for me,” Fair told AuburnSports.com. “Everything they have going on, from the new coaching staff to the guys making me feel at home and wanting me there, it is perfect.”

Tony Fair will report to Auburn before May 29 with one year of eligibility. (uabsports.com)

Fair chose Auburn over offers from Ole Miss, Purdue, Michigan, Iowa and Indiana, among others. He narrowed his focus to Auburn, Ole Miss and Purdue before choosing Auburn. A big reason for his decision was first-year defensive line coach Nick Eason. “I love Coach Eason,” Fair said. “Coach Eason is a huge reason why I chose Auburn. He’s been in the NFL and knows everything it takes to get there. He is ready to train me, prepare me for the next level and be my best self. He wants to bring that dog out of me and destroy people.”