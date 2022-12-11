AUBURN | The first commitment of the Hugh Freeze era came from offensive tackle Tyler Johnson.
It turns out Freeze was a big reason Johnson flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to the Tigers this weekend.
“Coach Freeze is going to turn Auburn around,” said Johnson. “He’s very serious about business. Coming to Auburn, he’s going to turn it around.”
Freeze and his staff recruited and offered Johnson while they were at Liberty. That relationship continued as soon as Freeze was hired at AU Nov. 28.
On top of that, it’s Auburn and a chance to compete in the SEC. Johnson had previously visited for Big Cat.
“It’s SEC ball. The highest college football you can play. Just why not, you know,” said Johnson. “I can really trust this staff. I believe they’re going to do something big over here at Auburn University. That’s why I came over and visited.”
Johnson, who has dropped 25 pounds and is down to 288 on his 6-foot-7 frame, said he’s done with recruiting. He will sign with Auburn Dec. 21 and enroll in January.
“To prove I can play,” said Johnson of enrolling early and competing for a starting position at left tackle.