AUBURN | The first commitment of the Hugh Freeze era came from offensive tackle Tyler Johnson. It turns out Freeze was a big reason Johnson flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to the Tigers this weekend. “Coach Freeze is going to turn Auburn around,” said Johnson. “He’s very serious about business. Coming to Auburn, he’s going to turn it around.”

Johnson flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Auburn Sunday morning. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Freeze and his staff recruited and offered Johnson while they were at Liberty. That relationship continued as soon as Freeze was hired at AU Nov. 28. On top of that, it’s Auburn and a chance to compete in the SEC. Johnson had previously visited for Big Cat. “It’s SEC ball. The highest college football you can play. Just why not, you know,” said Johnson. “I can really trust this staff. I believe they’re going to do something big over here at Auburn University. That’s why I came over and visited.”