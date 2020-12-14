AuburnSports - Two Tigers given SEC weekly honors

"I just said I'll put the team on my back and I'll just keep running until we get the victory," Bigsby said after the game. "And that's what I did, just not being denied. Again, I just thank my O-line and my teammates."

It was a career-day for Bigsby, who carried the ball 26 times for 192 yards, 112 of which came in the second half.

For their performances against Mississippi State, two different Tigers were awarded weekly SEC honors on Monday.

Bigsby’s yardage helped him eclipse Bo Jackson and become second all-time in rushing yards as a freshman at Auburn.

Bigbsy’s 196 yards were also the most rushing yards as a freshman in the SEC this year, and the third-most nationally by a freshman.

On the other side of the ball, Mississippi native Derick Hall had a strong performance in his return to Mississippi.

Hall finished the game with three tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

“Being from Mississippi and coming back here and having a game like that, it’s huge,” Hall said. “The will and want to for these seniors, we didn’t get to execute last week at home the way we should. Being able to come here to Starkville and being able to put up a game like that, play for one another and send them out on the right note, was huge.”

Auburn and Hall held Mississippi State to just 240 total yards and 10 points, both the fewest allowed by Auburn all season.

“Coming in the defensive scheme was great. It was a great gameplan to be able to affect the quarterback the best way we know how,” Hall said. “Just to be able to execute the calls that were put in front of us was huge just for us to be able to affect the quarterback and knowing they are an air raid team. Just trying to slow down their passing game was huge.”



