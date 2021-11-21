Two plays too many

“It was duo and it was the counter and we ran it over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over again. And it was pretty fun to watch,” said Beamer.

Beamer made sure to mention it to the ESPN audience directly after the game and again during his postgame press conference with the media.

The first-year South Carolina coach bragged after Saturday night’s 21-17 win over Auburn that they ran the same two running plays on offense the entire second half.

In simplified terms, duo involves two double-team blocks with the center and back-side guard on the noseguard and the play-side guard and tackle on the defensive tackle. The running back reads the play-side linebacker, who is in conflict on the play, and picks the open gap.

It’s often confused with inside zone but in duo the linemen don’t release from their double-teams to block players on the second level.

On the counter, the running back takes a step or two to one side with the flow of the blocking and then gets the handoff in the opposite direction. It often involves pulling one or more backside offensive linemen as extra blockers.

“Yeah, they did run the same play. We had a couple of issues fit wise,” said linebacker Chandler Wooten. “I feel like we kind of sured up the second half and got some stops when we needed to. But they bled us a little bit in the beginning of the second half.

“Obviously our goal was to come out in the second half and hold them to the least amount of points possible and win the game. We fell short of that, but only giving up 21 points on the road is cool, but you want to win the game, so we didn't get the job done.”

The Gamecocks' simplified approach on offense helped them win the game, but it’s not like they ran up and down the field on Auburn’s defense. USC had 143 total yards, 75 rushing, in the second half, and scored just seven points.

Versatile running back/athlete Zaquandre White gave the Tigers fits rushing for 99 yards on 16 carries and catching three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

“I think … they ran inside zone. They ran it hard. I know that was one of the two plays. They were able to get some yards on it. I thought we slowed that down,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

“So I don’t know what two plays exactly, but I know they were running inside and they were getting some yards on it and then they were running inside — I don’t know if this is considered the second play — but they were bouncing outside because their guys were doing a good job of getting outside of contain on a couple of runs.”

Auburn will wrap up the regular season in the Iron Bowl next Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.