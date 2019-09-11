The sophomore flashes a sarcastic smile as he says this after Auburn beat Tulane last Saturday. Tutt, a first-year starter returning punts, taking over for the now-graduated Ryan Davis, knows this isn't a practical goal. But it's the mindset that counts.

"I’m not trying to fair catch," Tutt said. He then raises his right hand above his left — palms flat — and swiftly smacks his hands together, emulating a returner hitting a gap. "I’m trying to go.”

Through two weeks of Auburn's 2019 campaign, Tutt's confidence is nowhere near misplaced. He's the third-best punt returner in the nation in terms of overall return yardage (114) and 13th in average yards per return (14.3).

Tutt's first couple games in the role mark the best two-game stretch for an Auburn punt returner since Marcus Davis had 115 yards between the Iron Bowl and the Birmingham Bowl win over Memphis in the 2015 season.

“I’m patient and just trying to find a crease," Tutt said. "I have the best blockers in the country. I’m just trying to depend on them and find a crease and get vertical."

Tutt, commonly referred to by teammates as "sweet feet," entered Week 1 tied with senior cornerback Javaris Davis as a co-starter at punt returner, but the youngster has been back for every return in both games. It was thought Davis would have the edge in camp, but ball security and an obvious aptitude for the position earned Gus Malzahn's trust. Tutt is now the lone starter on the depth chart.

"He's explosive," junior cornerback Noah Igbinoghene said of Tutt. "... He has a bright future ahead. I just can't wait to see.”

It's not as if Tutt is a pure speedster that sits on the bench until the opposing punt team is rolled out. Now that Davis has moved full time to cornerback, Tutt is Auburn's starter at the nickel, or star, position, which is Kevin's Steele's fifth defensive back in his base defense — a demanding role that requires Tutt to be a communicative on-field leader and a physical defender that can make plays against receivers and backs in the open field.

One of two underclassmen starters on the defense — along with freshman linebacker Owen Pappoe — Tutt, who appeared in 11 games as a true freshman, has impressed at nickel early on as a pivotal cog in Auburn's dominating defense. He's tied for fifth on the team with seven tackles, including two consecutive one-on-one tackles in the open field against Oregon, which halted a pivotal Ducks drive in the fourth quarter.

Steele's stingy group ranks fourth in the SEC in total defense, third in the conference in passing defense and eighth nationally in third-down defense.

“It means a lot... young guy out there," Tutt said. "I just have to play to the level of everyone else, the veteran guys. I know they got my back."



