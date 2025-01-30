Turtle a spark off the bench

“Turtle just, again, being so productive, being older, accepting his role,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “And yet, he's working hard in practice and in the weight room, getting shots.

Hudson, who goes by Turtle, came off the bench to score a season-high seven points to help No. 1 Auburn to an 87-74 win at LSU.

AUBURN | Ja’Heim Hudson stepped up on the road without Johni Broome last week. He did it with Broome Wednesday night.

“I love the fact that he didn't even hesitate when he was in the corner.”

Five of Hudson’s points came in the second half including a 3-pointer from the left corner right in front of Auburn’s bench. He added two rebounds and an assist in nine minutes.

It comes 11 days after Hudson had five points, three rebounds and two steals in a 70-68 win at No. 23 Georgia.

Broome missed that game with an injured ankle but returned last Saturday against No. 6 Tennessee.

“My numbers might not show it right now but I can shoot it,” Hudson told the Auburn Network. “I’ve just been staying confident, staying in the gym and working on it. And today, it kinda showed.”

Hudson wasn’t the only Auburn player to put up surprising numbers against LSU. Chris Moore came off the bench to grab a season-high five rebounds and dish out an assist in just 10 minutes.

“I think when I went out with my injury, it helped those guys' confidence,” said Broome. “C-Mo and Turtle, they both impact ball screens really well. They're both really good on the offensive glass. And they just make plays out there.

“It's good for me and for the whole team to see those guys coming in and make an impact when, you know, some of the other guys aren't going. It was good to see them have big games.”

With its 12th consecutive win, Auburn improved to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the SEC, tying the program record for the best start in 20 games.

“We’re trying to keep stacking them,” said Hudson. “It just means a lot, man. We’re just trying to go undefeated for the rest of the season. So us having a deep team and everybody playing their role means a lot.”

Auburn plays at No. 23 Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.