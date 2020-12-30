AuburnSports - Turnovers, defense sink Auburn in SEC opener

“You score 85 points, you shoot 52% for the game, 52% from 3, you make 15 3s, that's a game you should win,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Unless you give up 97, unless you turn the ball over 19 times, unless you have a hard time ending possessions. Arkansas is fast and quick, and we just couldn't keep them in front -- whether it be man or zone.”

Auburn falls to 6-3 on the season and 0-1 in the conference while Arkansas improves to 9-0 on the season and 1-0 in the SEC.

The Tigers shot 51.9 percent from the floor and 51.7 percent from 3-point range, but committed 19 turnovers in a 97-85 loss to the Razorbacks in the SEC opener for both schools.

AUBURN | The shots were falling, Auburn just didn’t take enough of them and couldn’t slow down Arkansas.

Arkansas scored 27 points off Auburn’s turnovers and out-scored the Tigers 36-20 in the paint. The Razorbacks shot 49.2 percent from the floor and made 9 of 28 3-pointers.

“We had some good stretches where our defense was good, but then in some stretches we fell asleep,” junior Jamal Johnson said. “We couldn't guard one-on-one, and then they kicked it out and drove all the way to the lane and we couldn't finish possessions with rebounds.”

The 15 made 3-pointers are the second-most for Auburn this season.

Johnson led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points, making 5 of 7 from long range. Allen Flanigan added 19 points and 10 rebounds, the first double-double of his career, while Devan Cambridge broke out of his shooting slump with 15 points on 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Auburn’s leading scorer, Justin Powell, was limited to four points on 1 of 8 shooting and committed seven turnovers. He did chip in six rebounds and nine assists.

Flanigan committed five turnovers as 12 of AU's 19 came from the point guard position.

The Tigers tied the game 74-all on a pair of free throws by Flanigan with 7:30 remaining, but Arkansas responded with a 10-0 run over the next four minutes to take control of the game.

“We couldn't get stops,” Pearl said. “I told the guys, you know, we did struggle to score in the second half. We just didn't -- when our play calls broke down, we didn't score in our late-clock offense very well. Give all due credit to their defense, but I think that was an issue down the stretch.”

Auburn returns to action Saturday at Texas A&M. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.