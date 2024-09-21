PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Turnover Tigers drop another

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Five turnovers were too much for Auburn to overcome.

Arkansas beat the Tigers 24-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium putting the finishing touches on the upset with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 6:12 off the clock late in the fourth quarter.

The game-clinching drive came after AU had cut the lead to 17-14 on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on 4th and 2.

Auburn's defense only gave up 24 points despite five turnovers.
Auburn's defense only gave up 24 points despite five turnovers. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Four of AU’s turnovers came in the first half on three interceptions by Hank Brown and a fumble by Damari Alston into the end zone on a 36-yard run, which should have been a touchdown.

Thorne replaced Brown in the second half and threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns but had an interception on a pass that tipped off the hands of receiver Cam Coleman.

Auburn now has 14 turnovers on season.

After giving up 122 yards including 85 on the ground in the first quarter, Auburn held Arkansas to just 24 rushing yards in the second and third quarters combined.

But the Razorbacks had 36:36 of possession and a worn down AU defense gave up 81 yards including 74 on the ground in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas also converted five third downs of 10 or more yards, and were able to convert two other 3rd and longs on penalties.

Arkansas led 7-0 at halftime as JaQuinden Jackson scored on a one-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to cap a 15-play, 81-yard drive.

Brown struggled completing just 7 of 13 passes for 72 yards with three interceptions including two in the last minute of the half.

Thorne was 6 of 15 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He tied the game at 7-7 in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass to Lambert-Smith.

Jarquez Hunter had 12 carries for 67 yards.

Auburn, which falls to 2-2 on the season, closes out a five-game homestand next Saturday against No. 15 Oklahoma. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT.

