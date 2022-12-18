"I thought we played better tonight. We gave ourselves a chance," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "We talked after the Georgia State game that I felt like we needed to play better to have a chance to win these games now, and I thought we did. Obviously, turnovers killed us."

But a season-high 23 turnovers proved to be the difference as the 19th-ranked Tigers fell 74-71 to USC Sunday afternoon at the Galen Center.

Auburn shot 46.8 percent from the floor and held a 32-19 rebounding advantage.

Auburn falls to 9-2 on the season.

The Trojans led by six with 13 seconds left but two made free throws by Chris Moore, a steal and two more made free throws by K.D. Johnson cut it to 71-69 with 8.4 seconds left.

USC’s Boogie Ellis made 3 of 4 free throws in the final seven seconds to secure the win. The senior finished with a game-high 28 points.

The Trojans scored 23 points off AU’s turnovers and also took advantage of a 25-15 foul discrepancy, including 19 AU fouls in the second half, to outscore the Tigers 22-19 from the free throw line.

"The real shift in the second half was win USC was pressing us and we turned the ball over a couple of times attacking pressure," said Pearl. "Usually, that makes us better. Disappointed that we didn't do a better job there."

Johni Broome led Auburn with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Auburn finished the first half on a 14-2 run to take a 39-35 lead. Broome had 11 points at the break and Tre Donaldson scored 10 of his career-high 12 points in the first half. The true freshman also had four steals.

Both Broome and Donaldson fouled out in the second half.

"I thought Tre Donaldson came in and did a great job but they got in foul trouble," said Pearl.

Wendell Green, AU's leading scorer, scored just two points in 12 minutes as he deals with an ankle injury.

"Wendell Green tried to go but just really, really couldn't," said Pearl.

Auburn will continue its West coast trip Wednesday night at Washington. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on the Pac-12 Network.