Auburn has a massive turnover problem.

Heading into Saturday, the Tigers had an average turnover margin of -2.33, which ranked No. 131 in the country.

And on Saturday, the Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas. It's the second game that Auburn has had five turnovers this season.

"I don't have the words," said Hugh Freeze postgame. "It is just sickening. Sickening that we can't take care of the football on offense."

Against Cal, Payton Thorne was intercepted four times. Against Arkansas, it was Hank Brown's turn to throw picks as he threw three of them and was benched after the first half.

Auburn quarterbacks have combined for seven interceptions on the season.