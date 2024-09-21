PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Turnover problem 'sickening' to Freeze

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
Intern
@Henry_patton23

Auburn has a massive turnover problem.

Heading into Saturday, the Tigers had an average turnover margin of -2.33, which ranked No. 131 in the country.

And on Saturday, the Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas. It's the second game that Auburn has had five turnovers this season.

"I don't have the words," said Hugh Freeze postgame. "It is just sickening. Sickening that we can't take care of the football on offense."

Against Cal, Payton Thorne was intercepted four times. Against Arkansas, it was Hank Brown's turn to throw picks as he threw three of them and was benched after the first half.

Auburn quarterbacks have combined for seven interceptions on the season.

Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather
Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (Robin Conn/AuburnSports)

"We've got to find a guy that won't throw it to the other team," Freeze said after the loss.

It's not just interceptions plaguing Auburn as the Tigers lost another fumble against Arkansas, their sixth of the season.

"We've got to find running backs that hold onto it," Freeze said. That's a huge play there, we were going in to score."

It's not just that Auburn is turning it over, it's the fact that it is turning it over while they're deep in enemy territory.

On Saturday, the Tigers turned it over on the Arkansas 27 and 29-yard line while also losing a fumble at the goal line.

For the season, Auburn has turned it over 14 times and has a turnover margin of -10.

If Auburn wants to be a serious football team, the turnovers have to drop significantly. And the team knows that.

"Everybody has to protect the ball as a team," said Keandre Lambert-Smith postgame. "Quarterback, running backs, receivers, whoever has possession of the ball at the time. I think we can all get better at that. We have to look at the corrections and go back to work."

