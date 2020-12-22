 AuburnSports - Turbo Jones transferring
Turbo Jones transferring

Christian Clemente
After slipping down the depth chart, Tyrell "Turbo" Jones has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Jones announced the news Tuesday night on Twitter.

In Tuesday's win over Appalachian State, Jones did not play.

Jones played in just 11 games in his freshman season.

This year, he started the season as the starting point guard but was replaced by Justin Powell after a few games. Eventually, Allen Flanigan became the second point guard and Jones played sparingly.

In his seven appearances, Jones averaged 3.3 points per game and shot 25% from the field.

Jones was a 4-star point guard in the class of 2019 and rated as the No. 99 player in the class.

