“He came in with a stress fracture. He came in literally with a broken leg, and he was one more pickup game away from that thing snapping,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in mid August. “It was a very, very, almost complete stress fracture. Fortunately, it wasn’t all the way through and Dr. Andrews and the team put a rod in it, it’s healed and he’ll be 100 percent starting on Wednesday.”

AUBURN | Tyrell Jones missed team workouts this summer while he rehabbed a stress fracture in his leg. But it could have been much worse had the true freshman not reported to Auburn as early as he did.

One of seven newcomers for the Tigers this season, Jones is already being counted on to fill an important role as J’Von McCormick’s backup at point guard. The pair are tasked with replacing one of Auburn’s all-time greats in Jared Harper.

“He’s fast, can really shoot it and he can play really quick,” said Pearl of Jones. “He’s got a great opportunity this year because he’s unlike — in other words he’s small, fast, quick and explosive. Jared was born a point guard. He was born to lead as a scoring point. Ty is probably more of a scorer that can play point rather than a point that can score.”

Jones, who is nicknamed Turbo, had some catching up to do when he was cleared to return to the court last month, but McCormick is already seeing progress from his young understudy.

“I feel like he’s coming along very good with picking up the plays and defensive rotations,” McCormick said. “When he was out with rehab and stuff, he was still watching from the sidelines. I feel like he’s got a good eye for it.”

Jones is already standing out to McCormick in two important areas.

“He’s a very good shooter and a great on-ball defender,” McCormick said. “He just needs to learn a little bit more on the defensive end, but he can shoot really good.”

Auburn begins preseason practice next Tuesday. The Tigers will host Eckerd in an exhibition game Nov. 1 and open the season against Georgia Southern Nov. 5.

