AuburnSports - True freshmen WRs showing out

Two of the newcomers have already stood out during preseason practice, and most, perhaps all, are scheduled to play this fall.

The Tigers signed four wideouts last December and then added another true freshman to the mix when Malcolm Johnson reclassified and was able to join practice this week.

AUBURN | Five years from now, we may look back on the 2020 wide receiver class as one of the best in Auburn history.

“I do think they'll be able to help us out, Ze’Vian Capers being one of them,” Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris said. “He came in, he's got great speed. He's got the length that we're looking for. It's just understanding, you know, coming in from being a senior in high school to a freshman in the SEC, it's quite a bit of a difference. So learning the speed of the game, how to run routes -- you can't just rely on true athleticism. You have to learn the techniques of it. So he's doing a good job with that. He's going to be able to help us this year.

“Kobe Hudson is another one. I've been extremely pleased with watching him and his progression. Again, a lot of this is guys learning how to play the speed of the game and what it runs at. But overall, I think we've got a good group of young guys. I think we've got a good mixture of our older guys that are helping bring these young ones along.”

Hudson actually committed in April of 2018 and stuck with Auburn for 19 months before signing, the longest of any of the 27 players in the class. Capers took a different path, originally committing to Arkansas in February of 2019 before de-committing in June and then choosing the Tigers in July.

Morris was the head coach at Arkansas at the time. He joined AU’s staff in December.

"We knew he was going to be a tremendous player. We felt that way when we were recruiting him,” Morris said. “Obviously, he commits here and I come here and to just be able to watch his development, it kind of makes you think, ‘Well OK, what we really saw in recruiting, is it?’ Now I’m able to get on the inside of it and have him here and watch him develop.

“He’s going to be everything we thought he would be. I’m excited about him. The thing that really separated him, he’s got really good acceleration, really good speed. Once he gets the technique and understands what we’re asking of him and how to run routes, he’ll have a chance to be a really, really talented player.”

Capers, 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, had 42 receptions for 922 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. He was rated a four-star and the nation’s No. 182 overall player by Rivals.

Hudson, 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, combined for 7,401 yards and 81 touchdowns passing and rushing playing quarterback as a junior and senior at Troup County High School in LaGrange, Ga. He was rated a four-star and the nation’s No. 117 overall player by Rivals.

No. 11 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.