Right tackle Austin Troxell is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury against Mississippi State on Saturday, AuburnSports.com has learned.

The senior from Madison (Ala.) Academy went down during the second half after teammate Brandon Council rolled into him as the Tigers' 41st play from scrimmage ended. Troxell immediately identified a serious problem and called for trainers to attend to him.

He is believed to have suffered damage to both his anterior and medial collateral ligaments.

Troxell started all eight games for the Tigers this season. He earned a 67.6 grade from PFF this season, which is tops among Auburn offensive linemen and fifth-highest among all offensive players.

Senior Brenden Coffey played the final 35 snaps in Troxell's stead Saturday.