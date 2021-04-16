AuburnSports - Troxell gaining confidence

“It was good to be back out there, to complete a full year for the most part and stay healthy for all of it,” Troxell said. “Now I feel like I'm more confident in myself. I feel like I can actually do it, especially staying healthy.

Troxell stepped in for an injured Alec Jackson at left tackle for Auburn’s games against Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, and then started the Citrus Bowl at right tackle for an injured Brodarious Hamm.

AUBURN | It took nearly four years and a third knee surgery, but Austin Troxell finally started a college football game at the end of last season.

“There was so much uncertainty whether or not I'd be able to play and all that. Definitely just proving to myself that I can play at this level and start and contribute. That's probably the main thing of how I’ve grown since last year.”

Troxell suffered two ACL injuries in high school and then another at Auburn in 2019 after playing in 12 games as the backup right tackle a year earlier.

This spring, Troxell is working with his fourth different offensive line coach, Will Friend, and under an entirely new offensive system with head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“I think we're definitely more physical than we started out,” said Troxell of the offensive line’s growth this spring. “Knocked a little of the rust off since the end of the fall. We're coming a long way to be more consistent. We're playing more physical than we were at the start of it.”

Auburn’s pass blocking, especially at the tackle position, was a problem area last season. It’s been a focus for improvement this spring and Troxell feels like he and the entire group of offensive tackles has taken steps forward.

"As a group, I think we have a lot of talent,” Troxell said. “Me, Bro and Alec, we all got our feet wet last year, got a year under our belt. And (Brenden) Coffey some reps. And even Kilian (Zierer), he's coming along and had a good spring so far. I'm confident with the guys we have now.

“I'm not really paying attention to any of the doubts from outside. So I know what we can do as a group and we've just got to show it.”

Auburn will hold its 13th spring practice Friday afternoon. The A-Day game in Jordan-Hare Stadium is Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.