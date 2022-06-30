Trending up: Offense

Auburn's had great success in getting some of its top targets on campus this month for official visits. Now it's time to close the deal. Here are the top guys on the offensive side of the ball that Auburn has the best chance of landing.

4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb is set to commit July 1, choosing between Auburn, Clemson and Tennessee. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

1. Jeremiah Cobb, RB Cobb has been Auburn's top target at running back for a while now. Heading into July, he's narrowed down his list to three schools — Auburn, Clemson and Tennessee. Following his official visit to Auburn, the Tigers may be the front runner for the Montgomery native. He's got a "real good" relationship with running backs coach Cadillac Williams, so much so that Williams sung karaoke in front of Cobb and his family during the first night of his official visit. Clemson has made a heavy push for Cobb and Tennessee has been pursuing him since the beginning of his recruitment, but with Auburn less than an hour away from his hometown, the Tigers have got to like their chance to land the 4-star back. Cobb's commitment will be July 1.

2. Jelani Thurman, TE Auburn wants to use Thurman as a dual-threat tight end, doing some blocking and receiving for the Tigers. He's okay with contributing in any way Auburn can use him. After his official visit during the second weekend of June, Thurman put Auburn in his top three schools. Other official visits were to Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. Tight ends coach Brad Bedell has been the main staff member going after Thurman, but there's another voice in Thurman's ear. It's his teammate and Auburn commit Terrance Love, who wants Thurman to join him on the Plains. He's the Tigers' No. 1 target at tight end.

3. DJ Chester, OG An unknown lineman just over a year ago, Chester has blossomed into a highly sought after recruit. Auburn got in early, he met offensive line coach Will Friend at an Auburn camp in 2021 and the two have stayed in contact, which is important to him. Friend convinced Chester to visit unofficially in the spring and he recently took an official visit in early June. Chester left saying that Auburn was "one of a few schools" that he really likes and that he plans to return throughout the season. A decision won't come until after he wraps up his senior season, but expect the Tigers to be high on his list, just as he's high on theirs.

4. Karmello English, WR English just recently took his official visit to Auburn, although it wasn't his first visit. He's in somewhat the same boat as Cobb, it's the closest school to home for the Phenix City, Ala., native and he's been on campus several times. One campus he'd never seen, though, is Michigan, but that changed this past weekend with an official visit to Ann Arbor. He's now taken officials to the top three schools he's interested in — Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan. Auburn's biggest attraction is potential early playing time and his relationship with wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. However, competing for playing time is something English understands is going to happen wherever he goes. To English, "Kentucky is Kentucky," Auburn is always surprising him and Michigan, well, that's to be determined. He originally set his commitment date for July 2 but has pushed it back to an undecided date.