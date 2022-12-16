“That's the best Tre's played,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “But Tre's also practiced really well, and I told Tre even before K.D. (Johnson) wasn’t playing, I told Tre he was going to be in the rotation. I was ready to go back and give him that shot.

After playing just once for three minutes in the previous three games, Donaldson got the opportunity to play 18 minutes against Georgia State Wednesday night and took full advantage.

AUBURN | Tre Donaldson stayed right and ready. He stayed patient. And it paid off in a big way for the freshman.

“The bottom line is that he took advantage of it when he was out there on the floor. And that's what players have to do.”

Donaldson scored six points on 2 of 3 shooting, had two rebounds, three assists, three steals and just one turnover backing up Wendell Green at point guard.

He made his biggest impact during a 9-0 run midway through the second half scoring five of the points on a driving layup and 3-pointer.

“I went crazy on the bench, if you saw me. It was really good,” said senior forward Jaylin Williams. “I'm proud of Tre. He works really hard. It's hard for him to be playing when he's playing behind Wen and those guys, but like, Tre don't really trip about much.

“He's just here to learn and grow. He's only a freshman. He's gonna be so much better in the future.”

Donaldson’s play against GSU has earned him a spot in the regular playing rotation as Green’s backup. With Green injuring his ankle late in the GSU game, that could mean an even bigger role for Sunday’s game at USC.

“Physically, I'm going to be prepared regardless because I work so hard, so the main thing is just staying mentally prepared,” said Donaldson. “And then waiting for my opportunity. And then when I got my opportunity, I just made the most of it."

Tip-off at the Galen Center is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.