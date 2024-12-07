Transition defense a focus after Duke loss

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl doesn’t mind a preseason loss, especially on the road against a ranked team. He likes for his teams to deal with adversity, for their weaknesses to be exposed before a grueling conferenced schedule begins. Such was the case Wednesday night at No. 9 Duke, which held on to beat No. 2 Auburn 84-78.

Pearl wasn't pleased with Auburn's transition defense at Duke. (Photo by Rob Kinnan/USA Today images)

One of Pearl’s biggest concerns coming out of the matchup was the Tigers’ transition defense. The Blue Devils held a 16-0 advantage in fast-break points. “I think our transition defense let us down,” said Pearl, who added that Duke was also more physical offensively, getting to the foul line more than twice as much as Auburn. Pearl said AU’s problems with transition defense started out at the other end of the floor. “I think sometimes what happened in transition defense would be this: Dylan would go for an offensive rebound and get knocked down and be on the floor, it's 5-on-4,” said Pearl. “Or, one of our guards would go in there, play off one foot, throwing something up have it get blocked, it's 5-on-4. Or you drive in there and you get on the floor yourself, it's 5-on-4. “So most of the transition was truly 5-on-4 because it has something to do with how we did not execute offensively. And then I think the only other thing I would say would be our guards did not do a great job of stopping the ball -- and then fanning out and finding the shooters.”