AuburnSports - Transformation continues at running back

“First of all, Cadillac is doing a great job,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s a teacher. He’s a relationship guy. He’s really close to his players. We’ve got a lot of what I would say quality depth.”

It starts with running backs coach Cadillac Williams, a former All-SEC tailback for the Tigers, who has added some much needed talent and depth to his room over the past 18 months.

AUBURN | The change started last season, although it didn’t necessarily show on the field. This fall, however, Auburn’s running backs are poised for a transformative year.

Malzahn took a big step in the process last year by resolving to go to more of a running back by committee approach. Leading rusher JaTarvious Whitlow had 28.4 percent of Auburn carries in 2019, the lowest of Malzahn’s seven seasons.

For comparison, Tre Mason had 43.5 percent of the carries in 2013, Cameron Artis-Payne 49.9 percent in 14 and Kerryon Johnson 44.4 percent in 17.

It may not have been as noticeable because Whitlow only rushed for 763 yards last fall as the Tigers finished 33rd in the country averaging 199.1 rushing yards per game.

Even with the loss of Whitlow, who has transferred to Western Illinois, Williams should have more depth to work with in 2020. Sophomore D.J. Williams returns after finishing second on the team with 400 rushing yards as a true freshman last year along with junior Shaun Shivers and sophomore Harold Joiner.

There are some very notable additions in Mark-Antony Richards, who redshirted last fall as he recovered from a knee injury, and true freshman Tank Bigsby, rated the nation’s No. 5 running back by Rivals, who was a big recruiting win for Williams.

That quality depth should bring more production from the group, but it might not show up entirely in the rushing numbers. That’s because the running back’s transformation is continuing this fall with the addition of offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who comes in with expectations of a more robust passing game, which will incorporate Auburn’s tight ends and running backs.

“We’ve got a lot of versatility in that room,” Malzahn said. “I’m real excited and I know Coach Morris is real excited about the running back room. Like I said even before we started practice, utilizing those guys in the passing game will be more this year also.”

After a week off, Auburn returned to practice Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The Tigers are taking off Thursday, will practice again Friday and hold a scrimmage in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday morning.