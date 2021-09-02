Transfers boost Auburn’s DL

“They had a great camp,” said linebacker Chandler Wooten. “They laid the foundation for what they want to accomplish this season. … Everybody’s stepped up this offseason getting stronger, getting bigger, some of them trimming down. Just being able to play fast and physical. And so, I'm looking forward to a big season from that room.”

Still, the Tigers’ defensive line has been one of the bright spots of preseason practice and could even be an improved unit from last year thanks to some transfers of their own.

AUBURN | Tyrone Truesdell and DaQuan Newkirk are at Florida. Big Kat Bryan is at UCF. The trio had started a combined 54 career games for Auburn.

Nose tackle Tony Fair, a UAB transfer, and defensive tackle Marcus Harris, a Kansas transfer, are listed as starter on AU’s official depth chart. Sophomore Colby Wooden returns as a starter after tallying a team-high 9.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.0 sacks last season.

“Colby, he’s the leader, he’s the alpha,” said sophomore J.J. Pegues, who switched from tight end to defensive line after last season. “We all follow Colby, and just his preparation and him talking, just the way you play, burst to the ball—just the small things with Colby are just the things that stand out with him.”

Pegues is listed as Fair’s backup at the nose while sophomore Zykevious Walker will backup Wooden. Senior Marquis Burks is Harris’ backup with more depth coming from juniors Dre Butler and Caleb Johnson, and freshman Lee Hunter.

The two-deep at edge is junior Derick Hall and senior T.D. Moultry with junior Eku Leota and sophomore Romello Height providing depth and a couple more key pass rushers.

“I feel like a good solid, core D-Line is anywhere from 6-8 people,” said Wooden. “Me being a leader, I have to lead the guys and make sure everybody is going the right way and knows their assignments and there is no confusion on the field and we’re all playing fast and physical. It’s going to come.

“Some of the guys haven’t had that much experience or haven’t played at all or played with me or any of the guys here, being transfers. You know, it's just exciting to see what we've put together in spring and fall camp.”

Auburn opens the season Saturday against Akron. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Saturday night on ESPN+/SECN+.