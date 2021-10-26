Transfers beef up roster

In three seasons at Samford, DiChiara hit .289 with 19 doubles, 41 home runs and 122 RBI. He also drew 88 walks while striking out 129 times.

In Saturday’s 11-7 exhibition win over Clemson, Sonny DiChiara started at first base and batted third in the lineup. He went 1 for 4 with a double, two walks and one RBI.

AUBURN | Auburn baseball added a talented group of transfers in the offseason including two that have already made a strong case to be in the opening day lineup.

"Sonny is a great teammates and it’s not just power,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “He has some more gifts and it’s the evaluation of the strike zone. We just expect him to do something amazing every time.”

Batting leadoff and playing both right field and third base was Grayson College transfer Blake Rambusch. He went 1 of 5 with two walks and two runs scored. Last season at Grayson, Rambusch hit .444 with 16 doubles, 40 RBI, 60 runs scored and 33 stolen bases.

“Rambusch, his hair’s on fire from the first pitch to the last one,” said Thompson. “Might be our best base stealer. He’s put the bat on the ball and created energy. We feed off him and he plays hard. I do think we can play him at third and in the outfield. I just know his bat is going to be in there.”

Two other transfers that could be a big part of the pitching staff are right-hander Chase Isbell from Samford and right-hander Tyler Drabick from Lipscomb.

Isbell led Samford with a 2.32 ERA and seven saves last season. He was 4-2 with 44 strikeouts in 31.0 innings. Drabick was 1-0 with a team-best 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 32.0 innings.

Presbyterian transfer Jake Wyandt is a skilled defensive catcher who hit .228 with six doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI last season including a two-run home runs at Auburn. He threw out 13 of 16 attempted base stealers.

"Jake Wyandt has been huge. He brings energy,” said Thompson.

Other transfers that could have an impact include right-hander pitcher Jordan Armstrong and infielder Mason Land from Chattahoochee Valley, infielder Luke Burk from Neosho County, infielder Cooper Self from Snead State, left-handed pitcher Konner Copeland from Pensacola State and right-handed pitcher Grant Newton from Santa Ana.

MORE TRANSFER HELP COMING

The Tigers signed two other high-profile transfers in the offseason that are working to return from injuries. Left-handed pitcher Tommy Sheehan from Notre Dame is returning from partial Tommy John surgery.

He was 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in four appearances in an abbreviated 2020 season. He struck out 22 and walked five in 23.1 innings over four starts.

“Tommy could be a nice shot in the arm from a pitching standpoint. We’re still banking on that. He’s in his throwing program. We think he’ll be there,” said Thompson.

Infielder Brooks Carlson batted .344 in four seasons at Samford with 50 doubles, 25 home runs and 144 RBI.

“Brooks Carslon is a guy that’s still in the boot and has missed the majority of the fall,” said Thompson. “He a guy that can have a real at-bat and been an All-American before and been a great player. We feel like Carlson is going be able to do something for us when the time comes.”

POSITION BATTLES

Kason Howell is back for his senior season to give Auburn a strong glove in centerfield and a reliable bat. The biggest competitions in the lineup should be for the corner outfield positions where Rambusch and junior Josh Hall started against Clemson.

When Rambusch moved to third, Bryson Ware went to right field and hit a home run. Both Brayton Brown and catcher Ryan Dyal subbed in for Hall in left field. Bobby Peirce also returns and freshman Mike Bello is in contention.

“Those corner outfield spots, we feel like we’ve got enough so it’s who’s hot, who’s swinging it well and who are they starting, left or righty? We have some flexibility and a lot to figure out in the corner outfield spots,” said Thompson.

The starting infield against CU was Dyal at catcher, Garrett Farquhar at third, Brody Moore at shortstop, Cole Foster at second and DiChiara at first. Cam Hill, who could also play first, was the designated hitter. The Tigers will also get John Samuel Shenker back in the spring after he finishes football. He can play first or DH.

Other infielders in the mix include Rambusch, Burk, Land and freshman Wesley Helms.

The catcher position should be improved. Dyal has been one of AU’s top hitters during the fall while Nate LaRue has performed well at the plate and as a right-handed relief pitcher. Wyandt will have a role.

"Our catchers are better,” said Thomson. “Ryan Dyal has swung the bat good and you can see us trying to force him in the lineup like Rambusch. They’re going to play somewhere because they’re swinging the bat so well.”

DEEP BUT UNDECIDED

Auburn will enter the 2022 season with a deeper pitching staff but the starting group is yet to be decided. Sheehan is a strong candidate to start once he’s back fully healthy.

Other potential starters include left-hander Carson Skipper, who has been one of AU’s top relievers the last few years, left-hander Hayden Mullins, who has battled injuries his first two seasons but had a strong fall, right-hander Mason Barnett, right-hander Trace Bright and right-hander Joseph Gonzalez.

“We have candidates but I’m not sure we’re close to lining it up,” said Thompson. “I’m happy with the depth we have even though we haven’t been able to decide one, two or three.”

The Tigers have a total of 25 pitchers on the roster this fall. The returning group includes Brooks Fuller, Jack Sokol, Carson Swilling and Will Morrison. A trio of freshmen pitchers should be a regular part of the staff in Parker Carlson, Ben Bosse and Chase Allsup.

Junior Blake Burkhalter has had a strong fall and is expected to be AU’s closer.

Auburn has a 49-man roster this fall, which will have to be cut to 40 before the beginning of the season. Thompson and his staff have used that extra depth to play a number of intrasquad games this fall along with games against Tuskegee and Clemson.

Fall ball will conclude this week with the intrasquad World Series Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“We’ve played 20 games and that’s the most we’ve played in any fall since I’ve been here, and I can see it in the at-bats. We’re evaluating pitchers at a higher rate,” Thompson said.