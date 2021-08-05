Transfer WR Robertson 'very close' to joining Tigers

"He's right there," Harsin said on Thursday during his press conference. "No, he's not going to be here today but he's very close, I'll just say that. Just from an academic standpoint, making sure we have everything all buttoned up and good to go once he gets here."

Georgia wide receiver transfer Demetris Robertson is set to finish classes in Athens and join the Tigers as early as tomorrow as they open fall camp for the first time under Bryan Harsin.

Robertson, who started his career at Cal, decided to enter the transfer portal following a 2020 season in which he caught just 12 passes for 110 yards for the Bulldogs. He chose to transfer to Auburn in early July.

"He's an older player, he's mature," Harsin said. "So those things -- we all feel very good. But like everybody, we just want to get him here and get him started as fast as possible. We're hoping that tomorrow we'll get a chance to do that."

A sixth-year player, the Savannah, Georgia native has the most experience and production at the collegiate level among the Tigers’ wide receivers and is expected to be a major player in the passing game. Robertson had his best season in 2016 while with the Golden Bears, posting 767 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Transferring to Georgia following the 2017 season, the 6-foot receiver had just four receptions for 109 yards and a score in 2018 and then 30 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, respectively.

At SEC Media Days in late July, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix expressed his approval of Robertson’s addition.

"I'm excited to work with him,” Nix said. “He's had great experiences, going from Cal to Georgia. So he's been in the league, he knows how tough it is. He knows what it means to play in this conference. So hopefully, his experience will be a great thing for our receivers, who because of events leading up to this, guys leaving and stuff like that. Those guys continue to gain experience, so maybe he can help them bridge the gap."