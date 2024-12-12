Transfer safety on Auburn: 'I love it here'

Five schools are in contention for Jacksonville State safety transfer Zechariah Poyser. He visited one of them Thursday, taking a trip to the Plains. It was his second visit of four scheduled, as he was at LSU Wednesday and plans to visit Georgia and Florida within the coming days, with a trip also possible to Miami. Nonetheless, Auburn impressed during his visit. "I thought it was great, man," Poyser said. "Me and Coach (Hugh) Freeze, you know what I'm saying? We think alike. Coach Kelly, the whole coach staff. It's like a family for real, like everybody humble, just like me, I'm a humble dude. I feel like this is a good place I can see myself at."

Zechariah Poyser visited Auburn Thursday. (Photo by Jacksonville State Athletics)

Advertisement

Poyser entered the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season with Jacksonville State, where he had 75 tackles and four interceptions. When he entered the portal, seeing interest from Auburn safeties coach Charles Kelly was one of the reasons he was quick to visit. "I want to be coached by one of the best, you know what I'm saying," Poyser said. "It’s always been my dream to play on Sundays. You feel me? So, Coach Kelly got a resume. So, when I seen that, when I heard about him liking me, I took interest. I've always been a big fan of him since he's been at Florida State. So, that was pretty dope." Kelly's message to Poyser hammered at the development factor. "He made me feel like a priority," Poyser said. "Like, he can develop me to be the player that he thinks I could be." "It's most definitely important," Poyser said. "Because they're going to be a big part of my decision. Obviously, my pops, especially because he’s wise, so he can feel out everything. He can help me not make a decision off emotion, but a decision off of fit." Auburn envisions him fitting in the defense as a free safety and star.